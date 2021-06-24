Edge Capital Group LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,439,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 324,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,460,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock worth $2,952,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $164.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

