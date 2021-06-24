Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 3,393 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $470.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,130. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $303.00 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,640 shares of company stock worth $2,147,631. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

