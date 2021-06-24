Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 345 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $16.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,545.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,555.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,395.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

