Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 120,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,731,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

