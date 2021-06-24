Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 27th. This is a boost from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 10.07.

Eildon Capital Fund Company Profile

Eildon Capital Fund is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior financing, preferred equity, mezzanine and bridge financing, and equity financing. The firm participates in retail, industrial, residential and commercial opportunities. Eildon Capital Fund was founded in 1993 and is based in Melbourne, Australia and having an additional office in Sydney, Australia.

