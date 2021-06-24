Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Eildon Capital Fund (ASX:EDC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 27th. This is a boost from Eildon Capital Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 10.07.
Eildon Capital Fund Company Profile
