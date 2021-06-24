Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.57. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$14.47, with a volume of 867,452 shares changing hands.

EFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.07.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 39,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.70, for a total transaction of C$546,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,164,513.70.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

