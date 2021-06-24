Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $300.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and traded as high as $239.15 and last traded at $236.54, with a volume of 158221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LLY. Barclays dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $226.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.12.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

