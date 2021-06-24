Elizabeth Harriet Theophille Sells 610 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 610 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $15,945.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

8X8 stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in 8X8 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

