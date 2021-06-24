Elizabeth Harriet Theophille Sells 610 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 610 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $15,945.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
8X8 stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.
8X8 Company Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
