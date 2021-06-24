Ellipsis (EPS) Market Cap Hits $48.41 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. Ellipsis has a market cap of $48.41 million and $3.26 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

