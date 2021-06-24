Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 900 Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2,675.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 163,366 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 57,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000.

NYSEARCA:LOUP opened at $53.61 on Thursday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $64.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.54.

