Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $88.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

