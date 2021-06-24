Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

Shares of BA stock opened at $243.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.63. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

