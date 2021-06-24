Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $95,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in General Electric by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,387 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in General Electric by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,089,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,369,000 after acquiring an additional 776,399 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

GE opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

