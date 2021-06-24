Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $385.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.56 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

