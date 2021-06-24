Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after buying an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $63.30 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.