Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMP.A. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Empire to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.75.

TSE EMP.A traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$39.88. 67,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.58. Empire has a one year low of C$32.03 and a one year high of C$42.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at C$58,531.20.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

