Employers (NYSE:EIG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Employers stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. 153,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Employers will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Employers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Employers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Employers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Employers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

