Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research analysts have commented on ENBL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

