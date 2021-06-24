Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) Receives C$46.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Endeavour Mining Co. (TSE:EDV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares in the company, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

EDV traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.20. 239,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,300. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 26.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.18.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

