Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 1,015,957 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock worth $419,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

UUUU opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $878.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

