Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.89.

NYSE:ERF opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248,893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $31,930,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

