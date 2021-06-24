Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 209.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,140 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Enphase Energy worth $58,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $170.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 274.58 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

