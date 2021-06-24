Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 370.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $550.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $280.01 and a fifty-two week high of $657.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $581.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

