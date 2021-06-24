Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 20,648 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 264,559 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,868,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

