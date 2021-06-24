Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.36 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 102,119 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

