Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 2,200 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

