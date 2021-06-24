Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 213.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,740 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 166.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 604.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,346 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $498,009.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,348. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KYMR. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -14.14. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.