Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 25,606 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,606 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after buying an additional 163,202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

