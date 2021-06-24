Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,572 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,126,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

