Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,761 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $156.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.71. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

