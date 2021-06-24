Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $325,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,492,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 15,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,051,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

