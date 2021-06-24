Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Equinix were worth $22,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Equinix by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equinix by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Equinix by 1,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix stock traded down $23.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $780.20. 20,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,894. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 175.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $747.09.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

