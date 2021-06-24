Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $895.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $861.00 to $895.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $853.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $803.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.09. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

