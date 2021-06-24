Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQX. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 3,100 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$34,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,370,790.84.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

