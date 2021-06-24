Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

