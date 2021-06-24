Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Welltower Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.59.

NYSE WELL opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12. Welltower has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Welltower by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 353,426 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Welltower by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $1,783,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

