Equity Residential Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 12,479 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,557% compared to the typical volume of 753 call options.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 125,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,794. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

