Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EPRT opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

