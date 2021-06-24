Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.44% of Euro Tech worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

