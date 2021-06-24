Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.22. 1,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 224,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $808.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.