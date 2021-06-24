Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce sales of $83.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. Everbridge reported sales of $65.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $356.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.09 million to $359.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $443.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.11 million to $456.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

EVBG traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $130.62. 426,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.00. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $1,615,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Everbridge by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Everbridge by 858.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.