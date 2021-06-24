Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $165,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,315.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

