Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 3.13. Everi has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

