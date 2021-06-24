Eversept Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after acquiring an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.36.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $963,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,526 shares of company stock worth $30,680,936. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,133. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

