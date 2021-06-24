Eversept Partners LP Acquires Shares of 80,937 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,427,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.67. 10,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,889. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,859 shares of company stock worth $8,169,062. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

