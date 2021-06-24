Eversept Partners LP Buys 164,483 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,483 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 5.1% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.31% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $64,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,369,000 after buying an additional 89,493 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $2,022,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72,095 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,770. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,243.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.