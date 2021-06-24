Eversept Partners LP Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 206.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

