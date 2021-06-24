Eversept Partners LP Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 409.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,655 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.00. 20,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,942. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.50. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

