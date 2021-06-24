Eversept Partners LP Invests $1.35 Million in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 500,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQDA. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liquidia by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 692,818 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 41.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LQDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

LQDA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 5,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,326. Liquidia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $140.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.07.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 111,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

