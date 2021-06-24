Eversept Partners LP Sells 128,671 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Eversept Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,671 shares during the quarter. Envista accounts for about 2.4% of Eversept Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $29,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Envista by 53.1% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $67,374,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

NVST stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,693. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $186,456.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $644,776.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,234 shares of company stock worth $9,041,951 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

